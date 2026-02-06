Delhi's air quality remains 'poor'; check area-wise pollution levels

Delhi AQI update: Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 226, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category at 6:05 am on Friday, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app.

As per CPCB data, most areas of the national capital are currently reporting ‘poor’ air quality, while a few locations remain in the ‘moderate’ range.

Delhi AQI update: Check area-wise pollution level

Areas in the 'poor' category

Among areas recording poor air quality, Pusa topped the list with an AQI of 294, followed by Shadipur (280), Nehru Nagar (278) and Jahangirpuri (277).

Pusa: 294

Shadipur: 280

Nehru Nagar: 278

Jahangirpuri: 277

Dwarka-Sector 8: 274

R K Puram: 272

Rohini: 268

Bawana: 266

Vivek Vihar: 265

Wazirpur: 265

Okhla Phase-2: 263

Sonia Vihar: 262

Anand Vihar: 261





Adittionally, Punjabi Bagh: 260, Ashok Vihar: 259, Sirifort: 259, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 257, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 254, Chandni Chowk: 242, ITO: 237, Patparganj: 236, DTU: 228, Burari Crossing: 225, Alipur: 217, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 214 and North Campus: 202 also recorded AQI in the 'poor' category.

Areas in the moderate category

Pusa: 190

IIT Delhi: 186

NSIT Dwarka: 184

CRRI Mathura Road: 183

Najafgarh: 179

Narela: 158

IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 158

Lodhi Road: 157

Mandir Marg: 154

IGI Airport (T3): 148

Sri Aurobindo Marg: 148

Aya Nagar: 139

CPCB Air Quality Index (AQI) standards

CPCB Air Quality Index (AQI) standards As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

CM Rekha Gupta on Delhi pollution

Amid persistently poor air quality levels, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said air pollution and pollution of the Yamuna river were “legacy problems” resulting from years of neglect and short-term policymaking by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Gupta said her administration was pursuing a comprehensive, long-term strategy to address both challenges.

"Pollution is a legacy problem resulting from the negligence of previous governments. If we look at pollution only from the perspective that the air should be clean, we will not get results. You have to work on dust, air and water together, with a holistic vision," she said.

Delhi weather update: Key developments

Earlier on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the national capital, cautioning that isolated pockets could witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail in neighbouring Haryana and Chandigarh.