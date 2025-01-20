The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate fog in parts of Delhi, with maximum temperatures ranging from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius on Monday, January 20.

The weather department also predicted that the national capital is expected to experience thunderstorms and rain on January 22 and 23, with foggy conditions on the remaining days of the week.

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the higher end of the "very poor" category with 349 AQI recorded on Monday at 6 am amid the cold wave, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI in several parts of Delhi is: Anand Vihar (407), Vivek Vihar (390), Wazirpur (381), Ashok Vihar (366), Chandni Chowk (347), Dwarka-Sector 8 (379), Jahangirpuri (373), ITO (370), Lodhi Road (360), Najafgarh (310), R K Puram (380), Rohini (370), Shadipur (331).

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi, the air quality is likely to be in the Poor category from January 20 to 21. While for the next six days, the air quality is likely to be in the 'Very Poor' to 'Poor' category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday, revoked Stage-III measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective immediately across Delhi- NCR after air quality deteriorated. However, actions under Stage-I and II of extant GRAP measures are intensified to prevent AQI from slipping down further.

While revoking GRAP III measures, CAQM said that there is a likelihood of AQI remaining in the lower end of the 'Very Poor' category in the coming days owing to favourable meteorological conditions and strong wind speeds. The prediction has been made based on air quality and weather forecasts provided by IMD/IITM.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 368 ("very poor") at 4 PM on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) daily bulletin, marking a rise of over 100 points from Saturday's 4 p.m. reading of 255 ("poor").

(With IANS Inputs)