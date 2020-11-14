Delhi's AQI turns into 'severe' amid Diwali celebrations, may deteriorate in next 24 hours

New Delhi: The national capital's air quality has turned into the 'severe' category amid the Diwali celebrations on Saturday (November 14, 2020) evening.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 421 at 7 PM. The SAFAR showed that Delhi University was the worst with an AQI of 479 followed by Airport (T3) at 468 and the Mathura Road at 458. It was 433 at the Pusa road while the Lodhi Road and IIT Delhi remained in the very poor category with an AQI of 392 and 398 respectively.

As per the SAFAR app, Delhi's AQI will deteriorate further in the next 24 hours.

This is to be noted that an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30.

Notably, Delhi had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 337 on Diwali in 2019 (October 27), and 368 and 400 the next day.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the Lakshmi Puja at Akshardham temple along with his Cabinet colleagues. The Chief Minister has appealed to the people not to burst crackers on the festival and join in the worship programme to be televised in the evening. The pujan will begin at 7.15 pm and the event will be live-streamed.

