Delhi AQI: With the winter season around the corner, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has started to become a cause for concern. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 189 at 4 pm on Monday (October 13), up from 167 on Sunday.

The AQI that was measured at 189 was placed in the "moderate" category.

Other than Delhi, the neighbouring regions' AQI on Monday was recorded at:

1- Gurugram: 191 (Moderate)

2- Greater Noida: 180 (Moderate)

3- Faridabad: 117 (Moderate)

4- Ghaziabad: 204 (Poor)

As per reports, the CPCB's demarkation of the AQI stands at: between zero and 50 is stated as “good”, 51 to 100 is“satisfactory”, 101 to 200 is marked as “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 is “very poor” and 401 to 500 comes in the “severe” category.

According to the information available on Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS), the AQI of the following areas was:

1. Anand Vihar- 374 (DPCC)

2. ITO- 196 (CPCB)

3. Okhla Phase 2- 183 (DPCC)

4. R K Puram- 201 (DPCC)

5. Dwarka Sector 8- (DPCC)

In addition, the website showed the current 'AQI at Delhi' at 199.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reportedly forecast a mainly clear sky for the national capital on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Rains

Following a warning from the Meteorological Department about heavy rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu, widespread downpours lashed Vellore district on Sunday night.

The news agency ANI reported that Vellore's Latteri and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall. Subsequently, Pallathur Lake near Latteri reached its full capacity and began to overflow.

Looking ahead, more rainfall is expected over the next few days, and thus, the villagers have urged authorities to take immediate action by inspecting and clearing the blockages in the Kanaaru stream to prevent further flooding in residential areas.

West Bengal Monsoon Update

According to a report by the news agency IANS, the withdrawal of monsoon winds from West Bengal began on Sunday, with the sky clearing up and no forecast of heavy rain anywhere in the state.

Furthermore, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Office, the monsoon may leave Bengal entirely by October 18. A senior official of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore on Sunday said the weather will change in the next few days, making a swift transition from monsoon to early arrival of winter.

Earlier in October, heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides in North Bengal, killing around 40 people.

(with agencies' inputs)