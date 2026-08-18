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  • /Delhi's Burari shaken after girl's body found in suitcase; relative in custody

Delhi's Burari shaken after girl's body found in suitcase; relative in custody

According to reports, the murder had not been reported earlier and came to the attention of the police through a tip-off received by the Special Staff.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Delhi's Burari shaken after girl's body found in suitcase; relative in custody
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Delhi's Burari shaken after girl's body found in suitcase; relative in custody
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