Delhi's COVID-19 surge continues with 716 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi: Delhi reported 716 new COVID-19 cases, 471 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Friday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 cases which the national capital has reported since the onset of this year.

The total cases have mounted to 6,46,348, including 3,165 active cases and 6,32,230 total recoveries.

However, the death toll escalated to 10,953, including the new deaths. On Thursday, Delhi registered 607 fresh COVID-19 cases. As many as 39,726 new COVID-19 cases and 20,654 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Friday morning.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331, including 2,71,282 active cases and 1,10,83,679 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,370 including 154 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all the people of Delhi could be vaccinated in three months if the Centre relaxes the parameters of vaccination.

"There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. There was a time when the daily COVID-19 cases were retrained to 100-125. Yesterday, Delhi recorded more than 500 cases," Kejriwal said.

"I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day, as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity," he added.