Delhi's COVID-19 wave under control, people should not get complacent: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the third wave of the COVID-19 infections in Delhi now seems to be under control. The third wave of the virus began towards the end of October and the increasing level of pollution in the national capital is believed to be one of the causes.

In an online press conference, the Chief Minister said. “There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then it wasn't a panicky situation in Delhi, and beds were available. We fought it all together. The fresh cases count today is 1,133, the official report will soon be out."

Kejriwal also said the situation in Delhi has improved significantly as the positivity rate had gone up to 15.26 per cent later in November. The highest single-day spike till date with 8,593 cases was reported on November 11.

"It seems, together all of us have brought the third wave of pandemic in Delhi under control," Kejriwal said.

He also warned that people cannot be complacent about the COVID-19 situation and advised everyone to still be vigilant and observe the safety norms like wearing masks and observing social distancing.

"I salute COVID-19 warriors, frontline workers; thank Centre, political parties and religious institutions for their support and cooperation,” he added.