Delhi Cloud Seeding Experiment: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday stated that a cloud-seeding operation to induce artificial rainfall in Delhi is expected to take place on Tuesday. This comes as the national capital has been experiencing deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI).

According to the news agency ANI, the Minister added that it would depend on favorable weather conditions in Kanpur, where the aircraft designated for the operation is currently stationed.

Speaking to ANI, Sirsa explained that the current visibility in Kanpur is around 2,000 metres, while a minimum of 5,000 metres is required for the aircraft to take off safely. He added that if conditions improve and the aircraft successfully takes off, cloud seeding over Delhi could be carried out between 12:30 pm and 1 pm.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Is Cloud-Seeding?

Post-Diwali, the AQI in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

Cloud seeding is the artificial generation of rainfall by introducing specific particles, such as silver iodide crystals or salt-based compounds, into moisture-laden clouds.

Aircraft are used to disperse these particles, which condense smaller cloud droplets into larger raindrops, potentially leading to precipitation.

Also Read: Delhi To Receive Artificial Rain Today? Environment Minister Confirms First Cloud Seeding Trial To Be Conducted Soon

Delhi CM On Artificial Rains

According to IANS, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that experts conducted tests in the Burari area on Thursday for inducing artificial rain around October 29.

In the run-up to the city’s cloud seeding experiment, CM Gupta said, “If conditions remain favourable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29.”

“Preparations have been completed for the first time in Delhi to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding. Today, experts have successfully tested it in the Burari area. The weather department has indicated the possibility of cloud presence on October 28, 29, and 30,” she wrote on her X platform.

She said, “This initiative is not only historic from a technical perspective but is also set to establish a scientific method to combat pollution in Delhi.”

The Chief Minister said, “The government's objective is to make the capital's air clean and the environment balanced through this innovation. Best wishes to our cabinet colleague Shri@mssirsaji and all officials involved in making this effort successful.”

Delhi's Artificial Rain History

PTI reported, citing an Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), that Delhi's first-ever artificial rain experiment was actually in the monsoon of 1957. This year, marks the third attempt in the history of artificial rainfall in the city. The second attempt was in the wintertime of the early 1970s.

The trials in 1971-72 were carried out at the National Physical Laboratory campus, covering roughly a 25 km radius over central Delhi, according to PTI.

(with agencies' inputs)