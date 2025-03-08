The newly formed Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led Delhi government is expected to launch its highly anticipated Mahila Samriddhi Scheme on Saturday, the occasion of International Women's Day 2025 (March 8).

During the Delhi Assembly election campaign, this scheme was one of the main commitments outlined in the manifesto by the party. Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also confirmed that the registration for the scheme would begin on March 8. While the government is yet to chalk out the details regarding eligibility and documentation, the scheme will offer Rs 2,500 per month to the eligible women of Delhi.

As this scheme aims to empower the economically weaker section of women, it is likely to be announced at the Mahila Diwas programme to be attended by BJP president J P Nadda in JLN stadium on Saturday, as per PTI sources. Further, a cabinet note on the BJP’s poll promise of the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme may be presented before the Delhi cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for approval on the same day. The cabinet is likely to discuss the guidelines and eligibility criteria of the scheme before giving its nod, as per PTI.

What Is The Eligibility Criteria?

Here are a few likely eligibility criteria for women to avail the benefits of the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme in Delhi:

Age: According to PTI sources, women aged 21-60 years will be eligible.

Income: They must have an annual income of not more than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Other Financial Assistance: They must not be receiving other financial aid from the government, as per media reports.

Employment: They must not be government employees.

What Documents Are Required?

Although the official list of required documents for the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme is not out yet, here are some documents that may be needed-

Ration Card

Address Proof

Aadhar Card

Registered Mobile Number

Bank Account Details (linked with Aadhar Card)

How To Apply?