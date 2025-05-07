There will be a 15-minute power outage tonight in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) region from 8:00 PM to 8:15 PM during a nationwide mock drill to assess preparedness during emergencies, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The blackout is part of a big simulation drill under the command of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), aimed at testing the resilience of key infrastructure, emergency services, and public behaviour in times of crisis. The exercise assumes additional meaning in the backdrop of growing security worries following the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian tri-services retaliation strike under Operation Sindoor.

Authorities have called on residents, businesses, and institutions within the NDMC area to remain calm and assist fully. They have been asked to exercise caution, such as unplugging electrical appliances, putting emergency lights in place, and restricting movement during the blackout hours.

Important services such as hospitals, police, and fire departments have been ordered to stay on high alert and put backup systems into place. Security and traffic officers will also be stationed throughout the region to provide public safety and reduce disruption.

The NDMC area—residence of India's key government buildings and establishments like Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament Building, India Gate, and Connaught Place—spans some 42.7 square kilometers of central Delhi. Its administrative and strategic significance makes it a prime location for such massive-scale exercises.

Authorities indicated the power blackout would be followed by a step-by-step examination to map out any operational loopholes and better prepare future emergency response systems.