DELHI VIGILANCE DEPARTMENT

Delhi's Vigilance Department Sacks CM Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary Bibhav Kumar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary Bibhav Kumar has been terminated by the vigilance department  over illegal appointment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) has terminated the services of Bibhav Kumar - private secretary to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing the illegality of his appointment. The announcement on Wednesday follows close on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) questioning of Kumar in connection with the contentious Delhi excise policy case.

The order, dispatched by Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, articulated that Kumar’s appointment was terminated with immediate effect as he due to non-compliance with the Central Civil Service Rules governing temporary appointments. The document said that the procedures and regulations governing Kumar’s recruitment were not meticulously adhered to, rendering the appointment “illegal and void ab initio.”

This is a developing story.

