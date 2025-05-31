Delhi-NCR's Weather Takes A Dramatic Turn: Winds, Thunder, And Rain Hit The City – Visuals
Delhi witnessed rains, thunderstorms, and winds on Saturday.
Trending Photos
Delhi Rains: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), on Saturday evening, experienced rainfall, thunderstorms, and winds. The visuals of the drizzle from multiple areas have emerged.
In a post on the social media platform X, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Very Light Rain/Drizzle with Thunderstorm and Max Winds (>40 kmph) as given below Reported over Delhi & other stations today, the 31st May 2025 evening."
Very Light Rain/Drizzle with Thunderstorm and Max Winds (>40 kmph) as given below Reported over Delhi & other stations today, the 31st May 2025 evening#IMD #Weatherupdate #mausam #Delhi #delhiweather #winds #thunderstorm #rainfall@moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNational @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/zw9NhVj94H — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 31, 2025
The visuals from Kalkaji of Delhi show drizzles in the area.
Delhi: The city experiences heavy rainfall
(Visuals from Kalkaji area) pic.twitter.com/yTXe2zFi9a — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025
The visuals from Noida's Sector 16 also showed rainfall.
Uttar Pradesh: Noida experiences rainfall
(Visuals from Noida Sector 16) pic.twitter.com/2TQxBQxKKd — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025
(with IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv