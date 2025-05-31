Delhi Rains: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), on Saturday evening, experienced rainfall, thunderstorms, and winds. The visuals of the drizzle from multiple areas have emerged.

In a post on the social media platform X, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Very Light Rain/Drizzle with Thunderstorm and Max Winds (>40 kmph) as given below Reported over Delhi & other stations today, the 31st May 2025 evening."

The visuals from Kalkaji of Delhi show drizzles in the area.

Delhi: The city experiences heavy rainfall



(Visuals from Kalkaji area) pic.twitter.com/yTXe2zFi9a — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025

The visuals from Noida's Sector 16 also showed rainfall.

Uttar Pradesh: Noida experiences rainfall



(Visuals from Noida Sector 16) pic.twitter.com/2TQxBQxKKd — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025

(with IANS inputs)