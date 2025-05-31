Advertisement
DELHI WEATHER

Delhi-NCR's Weather Takes A Dramatic Turn: Winds, Thunder, And Rain Hit The City – Visuals

Delhi witnessed rains, thunderstorms, and winds on Saturday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi-NCR's Weather Takes A Dramatic Turn: Winds, Thunder, And Rain Hit The City – Visuals Photo Credit: @ians_india/ X

Delhi Rains: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), on Saturday evening, experienced rainfall, thunderstorms, and winds. The visuals of the drizzle from multiple areas have emerged. 

In a post on the social media platform X, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Very Light Rain/Drizzle with Thunderstorm and Max Winds (>40 kmph) as given below Reported over Delhi & other stations today, the 31st May 2025 evening." 

The visuals from Kalkaji of Delhi show drizzles in the area. 

The visuals from Noida's Sector 16 also showed rainfall. 

(with IANS inputs)

