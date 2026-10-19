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  • /Delimitation Bill: Rijiju writes to Kharge, urges Congress not to obstruct future legislation

Delimitation Bill: Rijiju writes to Kharge, urges Congress not to obstruct future legislation

Rijiju reiterated the government’s commitment to parliamentary democracy and said it valued the participation of all political parties in discussions on matters of national importance.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 07:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Delimitation Bill: Rijiju writes to Kharge, urges Congress not to obstruct future legislation
Image Credit: IANS

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