KERALA CHIEF MINISTER PINARAYI VIJAYAN

Delimitation Process Driven By Narrow Political Interests: Kerala CM Vijayan Hits Out At BJP

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the BJP-led government for initiating delimitation without consultation, calling it driven by political interests.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 07:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delimitation Process Driven By Narrow Political Interests: Kerala CM Vijayan Hits Out At BJP Image: ANI

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised BJP-led central government over the issue of the delimitation. He stated that the sudden initiation of the process without any consultation was not guided by Constitutional principles but rather driven by "narrow political interests."

"Proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies is hanging over our heads...Various reports indicate that the BJP-led Union Government is going ahead with the delimitation process without any consultation. This sudden move is not driven by any Constitutional principle or any democratic imperative. But by narrow political interests," CM Vijayan said, ANI  reported.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also criticised the proposed delimitation process and said, "Constituency delimitation is a punishment for performing better."

CM Vijayan further slammed the BJP government, stating that their action from fiscal to language, cultural and now representation policies are "destabilizing" India's Federal System and Democratic framework.

"If our Parliamentary representation is further reduced, while our share of the nation's wealth continues to decline, we will face an unprecedented situation in which both our rightful share of funds and outer political voice to demand them diminishes simultaneously. The Union Government's actions from fiscal policies to language policies to cultural policies to now even the fixation of representation are destabilising India's federal system and democratic framework. This cannot be allowed to pass," the Kerala CM said.

 

