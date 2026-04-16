Delimitation: Uttar Pradesh to get 120 Lok Sabha seats, Tamil Nadu 59; Check other states’ MP numbers

The Union government on Thursday introduced two key legislations, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, setting the stage for a major recalibration of Lok Sabha seats ahead of the proposed rollout of women’s reservation from the 2029 elections. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the exercise would ensure fairness across regions.

Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said he can give a guarantee or a promise about his remarks if the opposition wants, as the government's intention is clear.

"I want to say from this House today with a great sense of responsibility that whether it is the South, the North, the East, the West, small states or large states... this decision-making process will not discriminate against or do injustice to anyone. In the past government that was in power, in whose time the delimitation took place, there will be no change in that proportion either, and the increase will also be in the same proportion," he said.

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"If you need a guarantee, I give you a guarantee; if you need a promise, I make a promise... because if the intention is clear, there is no need to play games with words," he added.

Out of 333 Lok Sabha MPs present, 207 voted in favour and 126 against the introduction of the Bill. This has triggered a high-stakes legislative showdown in the Lok Sabha as Parliament convened a three-day special session.​

Also read- Women's Reservation Bill: PM Modi tears into Oppn in LS, says 'women have not forgiven...'

What does the Math say

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Cabinet has decided to conduct a caste census.

"The Modi cabinet has decided to conduct a caste census. The current census is being conducted based on the caste census. Misinformation should not be spread. The Delimitation Commission's law is strictly in accordance with the old law. No changes have been made to it. This will have no impact on the ongoing elections," he said.

Here are the changes that would likely be implemented in the number of seats of the states in the Lower House of the Parliament:

State Current seats Proposed seats Uttar Pradesh 80 120 Maharashtra 48 72 West Bengal 42 63 Bihar 40 60 Tamil Nadu 39 59 Madhya Pradesh 29 44 Karnataka 28 42 Gujarat 26 39 Andhra Pradesh 25 38 Rajasthan 25 38 Odisha 21 32 Kerala 20 30 Telangana 17 26



Speaking in the Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "The Modi cabinet has decided to conduct a caste census. The current census is being conducted based on the caste census. Misinformation should not be spread. The Delimitation… pic.twitter.com/vKm0DHlv5L — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026

A look at the past and future

Year - Number of women MPs

1999 - 49

2004 - 45

2009 - 59

2014 - 62

2019 - 78

2024 - 72

Current strength in the Lok Sabha

The current strength of the Lok Sabha is 540, since three seats are vacant. This means that if all members are present and voting on Friday, at least 360 positive mandates are required for the Bill to pass.​

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently holds around 292 seats in the Lok Sabha, giving it a working majority. The Opposition INDIA bloc and its allies hold about 229 seats, while other parties hold 12. Additionally, seven independent MPs were elected to the Lok Sabha.​

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with 240 members, is the principal constituent of the NDA, followed by the Telugu Desam Party with 16, and Janata Dal (United) at 12.​

Among the Opposition bloc, as per IANS, parties with double-digit representation include the Congress at 98, the Samajwadi Party at 37, the Trinamool Congress at 28, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at 22 seats.

The new bills

The proposed Delimitation Bill is set to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to 850 seats. It is linked to operationalising the 33 per cent women’s reservation law.

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, intends to redraw constituency boundaries to reflect population changes. The last Census was held in 2011, with the next scheduled for 2021, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.​

While the women’s reservation law was passed in 2023, it has yet to be operationalised due to a linked fresh delimitation exercise. The government is now looking to amend relevant provisions to pave the way for its rollout ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.​

Opposition on the Delimitation Bill

The Opposition platform is united against delimitation, calling it an “attack on federalism” and warning of disproportionate gains for Hindi-speaking northern states.

(with agencies' inputs)

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