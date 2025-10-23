Advertisement
Delivering It Like A Pro - Man's Perfect Newspaper Delivery While Riding Bike Impresses Netizens; Watch

In a delightful viral video, a newspaper delivery man wows locals and netizens alike with 17 years of perfect throws, landing papers flawlessly inside homes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Screen Grab: ( X )

In rural India, most of the villager's start their morning breakfast by reading a newspaper. A cup of tea in one hand and a newspaper in other and the day is good to begin with, where every sip of tea is gulped with a news read and this morning scene is incomplete without the familiar sound of the newspaper delivery man making his morning rounds, marking the start of daily life.

To prove this to be true, In a small corner of the city, a newspaper delivery man is making mornings exciting and a little magical for residents with having 17 years of experience, he throws newspapers with such speed and precision that they land perfectly inside homes and verandas, almost like a game of darts. The way of delivery is bit intriguing and stunning as if he is performing a stunt that is to be recorded to set off the record.

Locals can’t stop praising his skill. “Even on windy days, he never misses. Watching him is a morning treat,” said one resident. The video of his flawless throws has gone viral online, with viewers calling him a “real-life marksman” and “morning legend.”

ALSO READ: '136 Days Without Sun? ' : Canada’s Alert Base Leads The List Of World's Earth’s Longest Polar Nights

 

 

Netizens Reactions

The video quickly caught the internet’s attention, prompting waves of admiration and playful comments from users. One viewer couldn’t stop praising his incredible skill, calling it ‘next-level precision’.

Another looking at his skill mentioned '17 years experience, that ain't no paper boy, that is MF PAPER MAN', calling him a Paper man and not mere a paper boy.

One quoted 'Yeh Paper boy killer boy ho jayega agar iske haat mein ye aa gaya' mentioning a saw blade as a reference to the comment added.

There were flood of comments on this with people also calling it a 'ninja technique' and a 'javelin thrower'.

