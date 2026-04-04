Delivery agent stabs teen girl in Delhi, dies later in suspected cylinder blast

A 24-year-old delivery worker allegedly stabbed a minor girl multiple times in east Delhi’s Seemapuri on Friday evening, leaving her in critical condition, before subsequently dying in a suspected cylinder blast at his residence, police said, as per the Times of India report.

The accused reportedly worked as delivery executive in an e-commerce platform. He was living with his mother in New Seemapuri. According to the Police he and the girl were neighbours, and an alleged dispute between them preceded the attack.

As per the police, a PCR call was received at the Seemapuri police station at 5:33 pm, reporting that a girl had been stabbed and was lying unconscious with multiple injuries. The incident occurred in Ravidas Mandir Wali Gali in Old Seemapuri. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, but the injured girl had already been taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

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At the hospital, doctors deemed the victim unfit to give a statement due to the severity of her injuries. The minor girl remains in critical condition, police said. Based on the PCR call, the medico-legal case, and findings from the crime scene, police registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation.

While investigating the stabbing, police received another PCR call at 6:10 pm reporting a cylinder blast at a house in New Seemapuri, reported Times of India. Upon reaching the spot, they found that a fire broke out following the explosion. Inside the house, they discovered the same 24-year-old man, who was alone at the time, as his mother was not present, police said.

The man sustained severe burn injuries and was taken to GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

During the inquiry, police established a connection between the two incidents. A lighter was allegedly found near the body, and the doors and windows were closed. Police said they are investigating whether the blast was accidental or intentional.