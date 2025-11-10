‘Delivery Guy Burnt Alive’: Eyewitness Recalls Shocking Scene After Delhi Blast

A sudden flash, a deafening sound, and then fire engulfed the peaceful stretch near Delhi’s Red Fort on Sunday evening when a bomb blast took place in the national capital. The area turned into a scene of devastation within seconds. Cars screeched to a halt, people ran for cover, and a wall of black smoke swallowed the skyline.

An eyewitness recalled what he saw, “I saw a delivery guy burnt alive as the explosion took place. The police have sent many people to the trauma centre.”

By the time the flames were brought under control, at least eight people had died, and many others were injured. The explosion, powerful enough to rip apart nearby vehicles, sent shockwaves across the city and sparked fears of a terror strike.

Police sources said the blast originated from a moving white Hyundai i20, which had slowed down at the Red Fort traffic signal. Forensic teams and bomb disposal units recovered fragments of the car’s frame and its registration plate that were the first breakthrough in the case.

The number led investigators to Gurugram, where the vehicle was registered in the name of Mohammad Salman. Acting swiftly, the police detained him for questioning. He reportedly told investigators he had sold the car around one and a half years ago to a man named Devendra, a resident of Delhi’s Okhla area. He even provided all the sale documents to the police.

As officers dug deeper, they discovered another layer in the trail. Devendra had later sold the same i20 to Nadeem, a man from Ambala, Haryana. The Ambala police have now joined the investigation, trying to trace Nadeem’s whereabouts and verify his background.

Officials believe the car may have changed hands multiple times to erase its trail. The Special Cell of Delhi Police is also probing whether the vehicle was part of a larger terror module operating across state lines.

Experts from the National Security Guard (NSG) are examining chemical samples from the site to identify the nature of the explosive. Early indicators suggest a powerful improvised device was used.

As investigators piece together fragments of metal, burnt upholstery, and shattered glass, one question haunts them: how did a simple car, once owned by ordinary people, end up as the weapon that shook India’s capital?

