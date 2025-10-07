‘Delusional Tirade’: India Rebukes Pakistan At UNSC Over Remarks On Kashmiri Women’s Security

India has once again strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations, this time during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on Women, Peace and Security. Speaking at the debate, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, condemned Pakistan’s repeated targeting of India, particularly on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a “delusional tirade.”

"Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet," Harish stated.

#WATCH | At the UNSC Open Debate on Women Peace and Security, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish says, "Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the… pic.twitter.com/KngC3ku98O — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Indian envoy further accused Islamabad of attempting to mislead the international community with exaggerated rhetoric, while itself violating the rights of women.

"This is a country that conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. The world sees through Pakistan’s propaganda," he added.

Harish’s remarks came in response to Saima Saleem, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN, who raised the issue of Kashmiri women, alleging they have suffered decades of sexual violence and oppression under Indian administration.

"UN human rights mechanisms, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and Special Procedures, along with organisations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Médecins Sans Frontières, have documented these violations," Saleem said. She cited issues such as harassment of women human rights defenders, reprisals against female family members of the disappeared, torture, arbitrary detentions, and widespread trauma due to sexual violence.

"To exclude Kashmiri women from the Women, Peace and Security agenda erases its legitimacy and undermines its universality. The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is on this Council's agenda and therefore, future reports must reflect their plight accordingly," she added.

What Was Operation Searchlight?

Operation Searchlight was a military crackdown launched by the Pakistani Army in 1971 to suppress the Bengali nationalist movement in then-East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The operation resulted in the deaths of an estimated 300,000 people and the mass rape of approximately 400,000 Bengali women. The ethnic violence forced nearly 10 million refugees into India, leading to India's intervention and the subsequent 1971 Liberation War, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

UNSC Debate Marks 25 Years Of Resolution 1325

The latest UNSC debate on Women, Peace and Security was held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Resolution 1325, adopted in 2000. The resolution addresses the disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflict on women and girls, and focuses on the prevention of human rights violations during times of conflict.

India’s Earlier Response To Pakistan At UN

This is not the first time India has responded strongly to Pakistan at the UN. In September, India issued a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the UN General Assembly, in which he referenced Operation Sindoor and misrepresented the outcome of a military standoff in May.

Operation Sindoor was an Indian military operation conducted in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.