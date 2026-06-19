/‘Demand for bread and dignity met with bullets and brutality’: India slams Pakistan over PoK at UN

In a sharp and unflinching rebuttal at the United Nations, India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s continued illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir, exposing the harsh realities faced by people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Speaking at a UN session, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Anupama Singh, delivered a powerful statement that cut through Pakistan’s narrative.
She asserted that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.” The only unresolved matter, she emphasised, is Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Indian territories and their eventual return.
Singh painted a grim picture of life under Pakistani control in PoK. “Decades of military land grabs, demographic engineering and the denial of basic freedoms have brought matters to a point where even demand for bread, electricity, rights and dignity are met with bullets and brutality,” she said.
India referred to recent violence in areas like Rawalakot, where hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed amid a brutal crackdown.
The Indian diplomat described Pakistan’s approach as that of a “Frankenstein state,” one that boasts about hosting, training, and deploying terrorists as state policy, yet paradoxically claims to be a victim of terrorism. “This is a living example of a Frankenstein state which is shocked when its own monster bites back,” Singh remarked pointedly.
#WATCH | First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Anupama Singh says, "...Decades of military land grabs, demographic engineering and the denial of basic freedoms have brought matters to a point where where even demand for bread, electricity,… pic.twitter.com/aPABFMklMw— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026
India was exercising its right of reply after Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) made references to Jammu and Kashmir. Singh categorically rejected what she called “baseless and malicious allegations,” saying Pakistan’s propaganda is merely a tool to hide its own domestic failures and its deep support for terrorism. She also dismissed the OIC’s references to J&K.
The statement reflects India’s longstanding stance that Pakistan’s occupation is sustained only through force and repression. Singh noted that an “illegal and illegitimate occupation can be sustained only through force,” and recent protests in PoK are a natural outcome of years of suppression.
This strong rebuttal comes amid ongoing tensions, with India consistently highlighting human rights concerns in PoK while asserting its sovereignty over the entire region.
According to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), security forces carried out an operation to disperse protesters staging a sit-in at the Eidgah site. The group alleged that at least two people were killed and several others were injured during the action.
Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) claimed that authorities used excessive force and that communication services were disrupted across Rawalakot following the operation. The organisation also alleged that restrictions on the movement of food and essential supplies had worsened shortages in several areas.
India maintained that Pakistan's claims on Jammu and Kashmir cannot alter the reality on the ground and called attention to what it described as continued repression in Pakistan-occupied territories.
(with ANI inputs)
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