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‘Demand for bread and dignity met with bullets and brutality’: India slams Pakistan over PoK at UN

India referred to recent violence in areas like Rawalakot, where hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed amid a brutal crackdown.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
‘Demand for bread and dignity met with bullets and brutality’: India slams Pakistan over PoK at UN
Image Credit: ANI Photos

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