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‘Demanding CEC’s resignation through public rallies is not fair’: Former VP Venkaiah Naidu defends Election Commission

Drawing on his experience in public life and politics, Naidu reiterated his faith in India’s electoral system.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
‘Demanding CEC’s resignation through public rallies is not fair’: Former VP Venkaiah Naidu defends Election Commission
Image Credit: Former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu. (IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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