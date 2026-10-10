/‘Demanding CEC’s resignation through public rallies is not fair’: Former VP Venkaiah Naidu defends Election Commission

“Of course, different parties have made these allegations at different times. We had elections in Bihar. Not even one voter has complained that his name has been deleted. Not even one. The experience shows. You have got a right to appeal further. But it is basically the duty of political parties and their agents and workers to go door to door, verify the voters’ list, complain if there are discrepancies, omissions or deletions, or if there is a need for additions. It is the duty of political parties to get it done,” he added.