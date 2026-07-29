/Farmers scuffle with police in Bhopal after talks with Madhya Pradesh govt fail to end agitation

There was high tension in the state capital late Wednesday evening when protesting farmers found themselves engaged in a scuffle with the police just moments after high-level talks with the Madhya Pradesh state government ended without addressing their concerns. Even as policemen appealed for calm through loudspeakers, some of the farmers tried to break through police barricades leading to a face-off before order was restored.
This dramatic development took place just hours after a three-hour meeting between senior state ministers and representatives of agriculture unions where despite offering major concessions the state executive could not satisfy farmers' demands.
While addressing the media after the three-hour discussion, Farmer Welfare Minister Aidal Singh Kansana announced various immediate steps taken by the state government in response to farmers' issues.
According to Farmer Welfare Minister, the suspension of the fertiliser e-token system will be in place as a high level committee under the chairman of the Chief Minister's Agricultural Production Commission investigates the complaints.
Despite the state government's policy concessions, representatives from the participating farmer unions expressed dissatisfaction, asserting that key demands remained completely unaddressed.
Refusing to call off the protest, union leaders declared that the relief package was merely a partial gesture that failed to resolve structural agricultural demands, confirming that the agitation will continue across Madhya Pradesh.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.