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Farmers scuffle with police in Bhopal after talks with Madhya Pradesh govt fail to end agitation

Tensions flared in Bhopal as farmers scuffled with police after talks with the MP government failed to fully satisfy protesting agricultural union leaders.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 10:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
Farmers scuffle with police in Bhopal after talks with Madhya Pradesh govt fail to end agitation
Image Credit: Security personnel keep watch as farmers stage a protest on a road in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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