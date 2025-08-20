‘Democratically Elected Person Wiped Out Within 30 Days’: Rahul Gandhi Slams New Constitutional Amendment Bills

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling Narendra Modi government, saying that the new bills proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to take the country back in medieval times, where the king could remove anybody at will. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi connected the bill to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the Vice President’s post.

Rahul Gandhi On New Bills

"There is a lot of action going on about the new Bill that the BJP is proposing. We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will. There's no concept of what an elected person is. He doesn't like your face, so he tells ED to put a case, and then a democratically elected person is wiped out within 30 days. Also, let's not forget why we are electing a new Vice President. Just yesterday I was having a conversation with somebody, and I said, You know, where is the old vice president gone?” said Rahul Gandhi.

On Dhankhar's Resignation

Questioning the absence of Dhankhar from the public glare, the LoP questioned the silence of the former Vice President on the issue. "The day the Vice President resigned. Venugopal ji called me and said, Vice President is gone. There's a big story about why he resigned. Some of you might know it, some of you might not know it, but there's a story behind it, and then there's a story about why he's in hiding. Why is the Vice President of India in a situation where he cannot say a word? Suddenly, the person who used to burst forth in the Rajya Sabha has gone silent, completely silent. So this is the time we're living in,” said Gandhi.

On Bihar SIR

Reacting to the Bihar voter list special intensive revision, the Congress leader said, "I can see, there is a fire that is starting in Bihar. I am inviting all the senior leaders to come and see this fire because that fire cannot be stopped. A 4-year-old child in Bihar is shouting 'vote chor', 'vote chor'... They stole the Maharashtra, Haryana (elections)... They will steal elections in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. But now it seems that fire has spread in Bihar... You can see that there is a storm."

Gandhi’s reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah recommended the bills to the Join Parliamentary Committee for deliberations. The three bills introduced by Shah were The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025'.