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'Democray in jeopardy': Opposition writes to CJI seeking SIR suspension; alleges poll manipulation

Twenty-three opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, have written to the Chief Justice of India alleging manipulation of the electoral process and seeking an immediate halt to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
'Democray in jeopardy': Opposition writes to CJI seeking SIR suspension; alleges poll manipulation
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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