Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the increasing population of illegal immigrants in the country is a matter of concern and to tackle the danger he has proposed a demographic mission, which will begin its work shortly. He further alleged that the Congress and the RJD wanted to take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give it to illegal immigrants as part of their appeasement policies to further their vote bank.

Addressing a gathering in Gaya Ji, the PM assured that the "double engine" NDA government will not let illegal immigrants take away the opportunities meant for Indians and decide the future of the country.

Referring to his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said, "From the Red Fort, I have talked about the danger of infiltrators. Bihar is facing the danger too. The increasing population of intruders in the country is a matter of concern. In the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our country. We will not let immigrants take away the jobs meant for the people of Bihar. We will let illegal immigrants rob the rights of the Indians."

Referring to newly launched 'High-Power Demography Mission', Prime Minister Modi said that the mission will begin shortly and the government will "throw out every illegal immigrant" from the country.

He also targeted opposition Congress and RJD, accusing them of "appeasing" immigrants just to increase their vote bank.

The Prime Minister said, "To tackle this threat, I have proposed to start a demographic mission. This mission will begin its work shortly. We will throw out every immigrant... People of Bihar need to beware of the supporters of these immigrants in the country... Congress and RJD want take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to these immigrants for appeasement and to increase their vote bank..."

On 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi, from the ramparts of Red Fort, announced the launch of a 'High-Power Demography Mission', citing concerns over demographic changes in border areas and said that it is a threat to national security.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, PM Modi warned against infiltrators affecting the livelihoods of Indian youth, targeting the sisters and daughters, and misleading tribal communities to seize land.

The Prime Minister cautioned the nation about a conspiracy aiming to change India's demography and said, "I would like to alert the nation about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed, and the seeds of a new crisis are being sown. Infiltrators are snatching away the livelihood of the youth of my country. Infiltrators are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. This will not be tolerated. These infiltrators mislead innocent tribal and capture their land. The country will not tolerate this."

He further noted that changing democracy is a national threat and said, "When demographic change takes place in border areas, it causes a threat to national security...No country can hand it over to infiltrators...So, I would like to say that we have decided to start a 'High-Power Demography Mission'..."