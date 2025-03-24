Demolition Begins At Kunal Kamra Event Studio After Remark Against Eknath Shinde

Amidst the turmoil over Shiv Sena workers' vandalism at a Mumbai studio, protesting comic Kunal Kamra's remarks against Shiv Dena chief Eknath Shinde, media reports state that BMC officials arrived at Unicontinental Studio in the Khar area of Mumbai with hammers and set to began the domination process inside the studio.

On Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff arrived at the studio in Khar with large hammers and began demolishing it.

#WATCH | Mumbai: BMC officials arrive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar area of Mumbai. The officials have arrived here with hammers. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/dLb1O2z3uT — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

Earlier, Mumbai’s popular stand-up comedy venue, The Habitat, announced its closure after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the premises. The attack comes in response to comedian Kunal Kamra’s remark against Shiv Sena leader.

Following the attack at the studio, The venue expressed shock and concern, stating that while artists are responsible for their own views, the studio is unfairly targeted as a “proxy for the performer.”

The Mumbai police arrested 11 members of the Yuva Sena, the youth faction of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in connection with the vandatisation of the Habitat comedy venue.

According to police, the youth group went inside the venue while a live show of comedian Rajat Sood was going on, forcing it to stop and vandalised it.

The youth group was protesting against the alleged offensive remarks made by comedian Kunal Kamra against the Shiv Sena chief in his recent comedy special, 'Naya Bharat,' uploaded on Youtube.