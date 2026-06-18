/Cybersecurity mindset essential in digital age, leaders stress at 'Demystifying Cybersecurity' book launch

He said, "The military is deployed at the borders to protect the country's boundaries. Similarly, the police are ready to protect us within the country. However, today, this border is in everyone's hands in the form of a mobile phone. Mobile phones are one of the biggest cybersecurity challenges we all face today. At the same time, India is undergoing one of the most remarkable digital transformations in the world. In June 2025, internet connections in the country crossed the 100-crore (1 billion) mark, making India a massive digital ecosystem."