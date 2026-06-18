/Cybersecurity mindset essential in digital age, leaders stress at 'Demystifying Cybersecurity' book launch

Principal Secretary and Director General of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, Brijesh Singh stressed the need to cultivate a cybersecurity mindset across society, saying that cybersecurity has become critical for data protection, freedom of expression, and personal security. He was speaking at the launch of 'Demystifying Cybersecurity' by Dr Durga Prasad Dube.
Singh made these remarks at the launch of Demystifying Cybersecurity by Dr Durga Prasad Dube, held at the auditorium of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.
Speaking at the event, Brijesh Singh said cybersecurity is now essential in everyday life. He stressed the importance of data protection, freedom of expression, and personal safety.
He said, "In the current era, cybersecurity has gained paramount importance. In our daily lives, its significance is evident for every individual, particularly in ensuring data protection, safeguarding freedom of expression, and securing personal information. Therefore, it is crucial to cultivate a cybersecurity mindset across society."
He also added that security is not only about rules but also about awareness and mindset.
Singh further explained that real security comes from awareness, not just systems.
He said, "Security means technology, not just compliance with rules; rather, security resides in our minds. Often, people who do excellent work cannot speak or write well. But when a person like Durga Prasad Dube writes, it is a great gift for readers. Everyone has a desire to write something at some point in their lives."
He added, "In today's era of Artificial Intelligence, where machines generate more words in a week than humanity has ever created, it has become even more important for humans to write. Start by writing blogs. It doesn't matter if no one reads them. Compile them later. They will become a part of your life journey or history."
He also highlighted India's rapid digital expansion and the challenges that come with it.
"India possesses one of the largest digital public infrastructures in the world. The country faces various cyber-attack challenges. Even in such situations, due to contributions from people like you, India is rightfully moving towards global leadership. I am confident that the strong foundation of India's progress in the coming years will be built on cybersecurity," he said.
Author Dr Durga Prasad Dube said cybersecurity involves many complex processes, but the book presents them in simple and easy-to-understand language.
He said the book aims to dispel myths surrounding cybersecurity and help readers understand future challenges. It also seeks to promote a cybersecurity mindset within organisations.
National Stock Exchange MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said mobile phones have become the new security border for every individual.
He said, "The military is deployed at the borders to protect the country's boundaries. Similarly, the police are ready to protect us within the country. However, today, this border is in everyone's hands in the form of a mobile phone. Mobile phones are one of the biggest cybersecurity challenges we all face today. At the same time, India is undergoing one of the most remarkable digital transformations in the world. In June 2025, internet connections in the country crossed the 100-crore (1 billion) mark, making India a massive digital ecosystem."
The event also featured Lt General Rajesh Pant (Retd.), who reviewed the book and shared insights on the national cybersecurity strategy.
Guest of Honour Siddharth Vishwanath, Partner and Leader – Risk Consulting Services at PwC India, discussed risk consulting and digital trust frameworks. Bloomsbury India Publishing representative Manish Khurana provided an overview of the book and its objectives.
The event concluded with a panel discussion on “Cybersecurity Beyond Technology: Leadership, Resilience and Trust in the AI Era.”
Experts emphasised that cybersecurity is not just a technical issue but also a leadership and trust challenge in a rapidly evolving digital world.
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