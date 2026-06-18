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Cybersecurity mindset essential in digital age, leaders stress at 'Demystifying Cybersecurity' book launch

The book launch event was attended by distinguished guests, industry leaders, and cybersecurity professionals who gathered to mark the release of Dr Dube’s latest work on the evolving cybersecurity landscape. 

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Cybersecurity mindset essential in digital age, leaders stress at 'Demystifying Cybersecurity' book launch
Image Credit: X/@NSEIndia.

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