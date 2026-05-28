‘Denial is not answer’: Rahul Gandhi responds after CBSE dismisses his claims on Coempt Edu Teck contract

The political controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) new digital evaluation system escalated on Wednesday after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi strongly reacted to the board’s clarification regarding the ongoing On-Screen Marking (OSM) row.

Hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education dismissed allegations linked to the awarding of its digital evaluation contract, Rahul Gandhi accused the board and the Union government of sidestepping what he described as “four simple questions”.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “A denial is not an answer. Why are the Education Minister and CBSE unable to answer the four simple questions I have asked? The future of 18.5 lakh students have been put in jeopardy. They deserve the truth."

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Education board dismissed allegations over contract award

Issuing the statement, CBSE rejected allegations related to the awarding of its digital evaluation contract for the 2026 examinations to Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Teck.

Coempt Edu Teck is the same company linked to the CBSE's digital evaluation process for the 2026 examinations.

“CBSE rejects the allegations regarding the award of contract to Coempt Edu Teck, Hyderabad. It is erroneous, misleading and not based on facts,” the board said.

— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 27, 2026

The board asserted that due process was duly followed in the selection of the agency.

“CBSE has followed the General Financial Rules protocols scrupulously in the awarding of the contract to the agency. CBSE floated the RFP for Digital Evaluation of Answer books for Board Exams 2026 on Central Public Procurement portal on 28.08.2025 and awarded the contract to the qualified bidder,” the board added in its response to Gandhi’s remarks on X.

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Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seeks judicial probe

Before the CBSE issued its clarification, Rahul Gandhi had called for a judicial probe and a special investigation into what he alleged was a “massive tampering” of CBSE board examination results.

In a video message shared on X, Rahul questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the controversy and alleged that established norms were overlooked while awarding the contract to the Hyderabad-based company involved in the board’s digital evaluation process.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the company’s management had links with the government.

The Congress leader also raised four questions on his X account concerning the contract and the company associated with it.

Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government and the CBSE comes amid an ongoing controversy over the board’s new on-screen marking (OSM) system used for this year’s Class 12 exams. Evaluators claimed the system created confusion, generated poor-quality scans of answer sheets and recorded marks incorrectly, while several parents alleged that answer scripts had been mixed up.

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