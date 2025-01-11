Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2842275https://zeenews.india.com/india/dense-fog-blankets-parts-of-northern-india-as-cold-persists-2842275.html
NewsIndia
COLD WAVE

Dense Fog Blankets Parts Of Northern India As Cold Persists

Dense fog continued to blanket large parts of northern India on Saturday morning, with the iconic Taj Mahal also shrouded in fog. 

|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2025, 10:25 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dense Fog Blankets Parts Of Northern India As Cold Persists

New Delhi: Dense fog continued to blanket large parts of northern India on Saturday morning, with the iconic Taj Mahal also shrouded in fog. 

Meanwhile, New Delhi and the National Capital Region were shrouded in thick fog. Similarly, cities like Kanpur and Gwalior also experienced dense fog. 

In Kanpur, a group of elderly people was seen huddled around a bonfire. Raj Kumar, an auto driver, told ANI, "We face problems getting to work because it is so cold. Bonfires should at least be placed at the roundabouts." 

Sunil Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar's colleague, added, "There are a lot of problems arising due to the cold but the administration is not paying heed. It is still cold out there. What can we do about it? We are helpless." 

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, currently enduring the harsh 40-day winter period known as "Chillai Kalan," a tourist from Bhopal told ANI, "We have been in Kashmir for the last 3-4 days. It is very cold here. The temperature is -3 degrees Celsius," he said, pointing to a frozen Dal Lake. 

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. 

No flight diversions or cancellations were reported at Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, several trains faced delays due to the foggy conditions. 

The cold wave is not confined to northern India. People in Odisha's Dhenkanal city were also seen sitting around bonfires to stay warm, as shown in visuals. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK