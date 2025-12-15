Dense Fog Disrupt Flights As Visibility Plunges In Delhi; Airlines Issue Advisory

As Delhi woke up with dense fog and low visibility due to dense fog on Monday morning, airlines issued a travel advisory for commuters amid the impaired visibility at the airport.

In a post on X, Indigo said, “Road traffic may also be slower due to the fog, so we recommend allowing additional time while planning your journey to the airport.”

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport also disrupted morning as dense fog significantly reduced visibility, marking the season’s first major spell of winter fog in the national capital. Several departures were delayed as airlines adjusted their schedules to ensure safe operations amid challenging weather conditions.

Delhi International Airport Limited issued a passenger advisory and said that due to dense fog, the flight operations may experience disruption in flight operations.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” the airport advisory said.

Air India also issued a travel advisory and said, "Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India.”

Delhi once again woke up to a thick layer of smog, as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category across the National Capital Region (NCR), raising serious health concerns for residents.

At the same time, visibility dropped sharply in several parts of the region.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 457 as of 6 a.m., according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.