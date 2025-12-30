Dense Fog Triggers Three-Car Pile-Up On Delhi–Sonipat Road

Amid the dense fog, three cars collided on the Delhi-Sonipat road near Haryana's Bahalgarh on Monday morning, leaving at least one or two people injured.

The accident happened due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, with eyewitnesses stating that one car rammed into another, and a third car collided with the damaged vehicle.

#WATCH | Bahalgarh, Sonipat, Haryana: Multiple vehicles collided in dense fog on the Delhi–Sonipat road. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/OZ5r4x0CF2 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2025

An eyewitness told ANI, "...First, one car hit another car. Then, one of the cars drove away, and the other remained stationary and damaged. A little while later, another car came and hit the damaged car from behind. In total, three cars were involved in the collision."

"One of the cars involved in the incident has already gone... Because of this, the cars collided. 1-2 people are wounded in this," another eyewitness said.

