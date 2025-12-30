Advertisement
Dense Fog Triggers Three-Car Pile-Up On Delhi–Sonipat Road
DELHI DENSE FOG

Dense Fog Triggers Three-Car Pile-Up On Delhi–Sonipat Road

The accident highlights the hazards posed by dense fog in the region, resulting in road mishaps due to low visibility.

Dec 30, 2025
Dense Fog Triggers Three-Car Pile-Up On Delhi–Sonipat Road

Amid the dense fog, three cars collided on the Delhi-Sonipat road near Haryana's Bahalgarh on Monday morning, leaving at least one or two people injured.

The accident happened due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, with eyewitnesses stating that one car rammed into another, and a third car collided with the damaged vehicle.

An eyewitness told ANI, "...First, one car hit another car. Then, one of the cars drove away, and the other remained stationary and damaged. A little while later, another car came and hit the damaged car from behind. In total, three cars were involved in the collision."

"One of the cars involved in the incident has already gone... Because of this, the cars collided. 1-2 people are wounded in this," another eyewitness said.
 

