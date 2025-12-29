Dense Smog Disrupt Flights In Delhi; Indigo, Air India Issue Travel Advisories

Advertisement
Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Monday morning, impacting airline operations. IndiGo and SpiceJet issued travel advisories as “bad weather” and dense fog disrupted flight movements.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
In a post on X, Air India said that the flight schedules to and from Delhi get affected as the weather forecast continues to indicate dense fog for tomorrow morning which resulting in poor visibility near the regions of the national capital.

“Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU), and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” Air India wrote in a post on X.

IndiGo also issued an advisory, stating that foggy conditions continue across the National Capital and several airports in northern India.

In a post on X airlines said that as visibility yet to fully improve, flight disruptions are likely to extend into the noon hours, and some delays may continue.

