'Department of disasters': Rahul Gandhi on Education Ministry amid NEET paper leak row

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over alleged irregularities in the education system, citing issues ranging from NEET paper leaks to CBSE results and changes in school curriculum. He said students are being pushed into uncertainty due to repeated failures in the education system. In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, "First the NEET paper leak affecting 22 lakh students. Then CBSE Class 12 students receiving unexpectedly low marks from a broken OSM system - many losing their college eligibility. Now lakhs of CBSE Class 9 students suddenly asked to learn a new language from July 1, with no teachers, no textbooks, and Class 6 books being handed to 14-year-olds as a "transitional" fix."

He also criticised Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging "systemic failures" across multiple examinations and calling the Education Ministry a "department of disasters," while asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to affected students. "Three exams. Three age groups. One Minister. Dharmendra Pradhan ji has not failed once. He has failed every single age group of India's students at once. Every announcement plunges children deeper into uncertainty. Every failure goes unpunished. The Education Ministry has become a department of disasters. Prime Minister Modi ji - can you at least apologise to the lakhs of children whose futures you and your Minister have destroyed?" the post read.



The remarks come amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam. Also, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the study of three languages compulsory for students from Class IX beginning July 1, 2026, while clarifying that there will be no Board examination for the third language (R3) in Class X.



In a circular issued on May 15, the Board said that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. "With effect from 1st July 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages," the circular stated.