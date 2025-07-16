"Dependence On Foreign Tech Weakens Preparedness," Says CDS Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday cautioned against relying on imported niche technologies for critical offensive and defensive missions and emphasised the need for self-reliance in safeguarding national security.

"Operation Sindoor has shown us why indigenously developed counter-UAS systems built for our terrain are crucial. We cannot rely on imported niche technology that is crucial for our offensive and defensive missions. We must invent and build safeguards ourselves. Dependence on foreign technology weakens our preparedness..."CDS Chauhan said.