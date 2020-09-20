Depressed woman jumps to death in Noida, man hangs self in Greater Noida

NOIDA: A 50-year-old woman, undergoing treatment for depression, died after she allegedly jumped off a high-rise building in Noida, while a man allegedly hanged himself after a fight with his wife in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The woman lived in Jaypee Aman society in Noida's Sector-151, where the incident took place around 7.30 am. The floor she jumped from is yet to be confirmed, police said.

"She lived in a ground floor apartment with her husband, a retired Air Force official, and two children, aged 27 and 21. According to her family, she was under medication for depression since 2007, and had previously also attempted suicide," an official from the local Knowledge Park police station told PTI.

The official said police have not come across any eye-witnesses so far. Even footage from CCTV cameras has been of no help to ascertain the height of the fall, the official said.

"The over 15-floor building has occupants up till the seventh floor. Apparently, she may have gone to any floor above the seventh floor and jumped. A probe is on in the case," the official said.

Meanwhile, the body of a 40-year-old man, who was daily wager, was found hanging from a tree outside his rented house in Bishnoli village of Greater Noida.

"The man had a fight with his wife last night regarding his drinking (liquor) issues. Around 7 am, we were alerted that his body was found hanging from a neem tree in an empty plot opposite his house," Station House Officer, Badalpur, Dharmendra Sharma said.

The deceased, a native of Bihar, was father to four children, two girls, who are now married, and two boys, who are at home, the official said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further proceedings are underway in both the cases, police said.