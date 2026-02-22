Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to bring rain in Bengal over next two days

Rain is likely in some parts of West Bengal over the next two days due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

As per the forecast, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in some districts of south Bengal as well as north Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain is likely in the districts of Jhargram, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas in south Bengal. Apart from this, there will be dry weather in the state for the next seven days.

"A depression-like situation has developed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain in some districts. However, there is no forecast of heavy rain. Only light to moderate rain is likely," an official of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore said.

Meanwhile, due to a western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain in the districts of Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong in north Bengal.

The minimum temperature is expected to increase slightly over the next two days across the state and may rise by two degrees. The minimum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas may increase to 21 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature may range between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata and the surrounding areas will have mainly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday. After a long winter season, there is a possibility of rain in West Bengal. This may also affect the agricultural sector. It is believed that potato cultivation may be damaged, as this is the time to move the crop to cold storage.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas on Saturday was 19.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal. The maximum temperature was 31.3 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above normal. The relative humidity was a minimum of 38 percent and a maximum of 83 percent.