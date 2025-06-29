In a strongly-worded statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed allegations made by the Pakistan Army, which sought to hold India responsible for a recent terror attack in Waziristan.

"Statement regarding Pakistan- We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on 28 June. We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves," MEA said in a released statement.

On Saturday, thirteen security personnel were killed in a suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, carried out by Fitna-al-Khawarij, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ANI reported citing Dawn.

"A suicide attacker drove an explosive vehicle into a convoy of troops. The explosion killed 13 soldiers, injured 10 troops and 19 civilians," the official said. A police officer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also said, "The explosion also damaged the roofs of two houses, which collapsed injuring six children."

The recent suicide attack is part of an alarming escalation of militancy attacks in Pakistan, especially in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Earlier in March 2025, the Pakistan Army said that it had killed 10 suspected militants with TTP ties after a suicide attacker attacked a Frontier Corps camp near the Jandola checkpost in South Waziristan, Geo News reported. That same month, BLA militants attacked the Jaffar Express passenger train and killed 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers.