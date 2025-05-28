'Desire To Be Left Alone Not Reciprocated': Shashi Tharoor Slams Pakistan For Harbouring Terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has slammed Pakistan over their continuous sponsoring of terror attacks against India despite New Delhi's desire to be let alone in its growth journey.

Addressing the Indian community in Panama, Tharoor said, India's desire to be left alone is not reciprocated by its neighbour, as they have repeatedly attacked Indian territories. Tharoor said that Pakistan keep attacking India for territory it doesn't control, asserting that India will never give it up, regardless of the cost.

"Unfortunately, our desire to just be left alone is not reciprocated by our friends on the other side of the border. They have chosen repeatedly to attack us because they believe that they want territory which they do not control, which we control. It is part of the sovereign borders of the United Indian, and we are not going to give it to them even if we have to pay the price that we have repeatedly been paid," ANI quoted Tharoor as saying.

Tharoor highlighted that India has suffered repeated attacks for almost forty years, adding that it is unacceptable to bear the pain. He urged the international community to put pressure on perpetrators to identify and prosecute the criminals.

"We have suffered attack after attack for almost four decades now. Going back from the first attacks in Kashmir in 1989 onwards, we have seen repeated outrageous civilian victims. It is just not acceptable for us to continue to bear the pain, the grief, the wounds, the losses and then merely go and tell the international community, look what is happening to us. Please help us. Please put pressure on the perpetrators to identify and prosecute the criminals,” he said.

Tharoor said that Operation Sindoor was necessary following the Pahalgam terror attack because the terrorists killed 26 innocent people.

"Our Prime Minister has made it very clear Operation Sindoor was necessary because these terrorists came and wiped the Sindoor off the foreheads of 26 women by depriving them of their husbands and fathers, their married lives," he added.

An all-party delegation led by Tharoor arrived in Panama City for a three-day official visit after concluding their visit to Guyana.

The delegation, led by Tharoor, comprises Members of Parliament - Sarfaraz Ahmed, G M Harish Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Mallikarjun Devda, Milind Deora and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The Indian Government, on May 17, announced that seven all-party delegations would visit key partner nations, including members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

This came in response to the gruesome terrorist attack of April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen were killed.

Following the attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the early hours of May 7, hitting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and killing over 100 dreaded terrorists.

(with ANI inputs)