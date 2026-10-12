INDIA bloc MPs reached the Barakhamba Road intersection on Monday as they began marching towards the Supreme Court to submit a petition detailing alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and seeking action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The march was led by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
The INDIA bloc delegation included former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the CPI and CPM.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said party workers from across the country had gathered under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding that the Supreme Court hear their concerns.
“The entire country is on the streets today. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress workers from across the country have gathered here. All of us just one demand, for the Supreme Court to hear us. What CEC did is illegal, unconstitutional. He will have to resign from his post”, Pilot said.
Referring to the allegations of “vote chori”, Pilot said the evidence presented by the Congress showed that a fight to protect democracy was necessary.
“The proof of ‘vote chori’ produced by us proves that we will have to fight the battle to save democracy in this country. We want to speak peacefully, in a Gandhian manner. But the police are beating up the youth. Leaders are being jailed. This is wrong”, he said.
Pilot urged the Supreme Court to hear the opposition’s concerns so that appropriate action could be taken. He also alleged that the government was using the police to protect itself.
“I think the Supreme Court must hear us so that the correct measures can be taken. CEC has no right to continue on the position…This Govt is pushing forward Police to protect itself”, he said.
The opposition parties said their MPs would seek the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation and sign the petition at the apex court.
Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadoriya said the march was intended to press for the CEC’s resignation and demand that action be taken against him.
“The march is being led to the Supreme Court to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and that action be taken to send him to jail. This struggle and protest will continue until he resigns and is sent to jail”, Bhadoriya said.
CPI general secretary D. Raja confirmed that 10 leaders would sign and submit the petition on behalf of the INDIA bloc.
“Inside the Supreme Court, 10 leaders will sign the petition and submit it on behalf of the INDIA bloc. I am one of the signatories”, Raja said.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Election Commission appeared to be acting at the BJP’s behest, raising concerns over the voter lists even after the completion of the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh.
“BJP is still getting fake votes registered. We hope that the Election Commission will stay impartial. SIR was ongoing in UP and it has now concluded. Still, there are a large number of double votes”, Yadav said.
He questioned the effectiveness of the exercise, citing the expenditure and deployment of officials involved in the revision process.
“You conducted such a huge exercise, spent crores of rupees, and deployed officials for the same. Still, you could not rectify the voter list…What can you expect from them then? Why the SIR then? EC seems to be working at the BJP’s behest”, he said.
Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said the march was not a demonstration of political strength but a reflection of wider public concerns.
“This is not display of strength, but a demand of the entire country… People are protesting everywhere in the country”, he said.
Despite the heavy security presence, the INDIA bloc delegation staged a strong protest against the Election Commission, with its leaders vowing to continue their campaign over the issue.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday declined a request by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for an appointment to submit a memorandum on issues concerning the Election Commission, alleged arbitrary arrests of students, the closure of metro stations and train cancellations. The CJI said the matters were already pending before the Supreme Court.
In a letter dated October 11, the CJI said holding a meeting to discuss matters pending before the court would go against the constitutional principle of separation of powers and established norms of judicial propriety.
Gandhi and Kharge had sought an appointment with the CJI on Monday, October 12, between 4 pm and 5 pm. Their proposed memorandum was to raise concerns over the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission of India, alleged arbitrary arrests of several students, the closure of metro stations and the cancellation of trains, among other issues.
“At the very outset, it may be noted that the issues referred to hereinabove are already sub judice before the Supreme Court of India”, the CJI said in his letter.
Surya Kant also clarified that the Supreme Court’s administrative powers under the constitutional framework did not extend to addressing the issues raised by the opposition leaders through such a memorandum.
However, he emphasised that the court was duty-bound to examine grievances affecting citizens through judicial proceedings, exercising its jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution and other powers, including judicial review.
He advised the opposition leaders to file their petition on Monday, either physically at the Supreme Court between 10.30 am and 4.30 pm or through the court’s e-filing facility, which allows submissions at any time and on any day.
Assuring them of an early hearing, Surya Kant said any petition filed would be taken up at the earliest possible opportunity, in accordance with the law.
(with agencies input)
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