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Despite CJI's denial of meeting INDIA bloc leaders march to Supreme Court to file petition against CEC

Chief Justice Surya Kant clarified that the Supreme Court’s administrative powers under the constitutional framework did not extend to addressing the issues raised by the opposition leaders through such a memorandum.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Despite CJI's denial of meeting INDIA bloc leaders march to Supreme Court to file petition against CEC
Image Credit: IANS

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