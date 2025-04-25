Pakistan was created in 1947 on religious grounds but the partition failed to bring peace to the region with the Islamic nation continuing its war against India. Pakistan has been India's biggest security challenge and the Pahalgam attack shows that there is no end to the growing conflict. Last year, India witnessed 490 terror attacks backed by Pakistan. Pakistan has not only fomented trouble in Jammu and Kashmir but also in Punjab and Northeastern states.

Pakistan has been economically devastated and is heavily dependent on foreign aid and bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Despite this, it never fails to pursue war against India. The recent statement of Pakistan Army Chief General Asif Munir is sufficient to explain Pakistan's behaviour.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, General Asim Munir said, "You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we were different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religion, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid." He said that the country's people must not forget that they belong to a 'superior ideology and culture'.

Munir further said, "Our forefathers, they have sacrificed immensely, and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country, and we know how to defend it."

Munir's statement shows that the Pakistan army not only considers itself the guardian of Islam but also looks upon Hindus as a third-class people. Pakistan considers India a threat to its existence due to the Hindu majority population.

Author and scholar Christine Fair, who wrote the book 'Fighting To The End', said that Pakistan’s army has assumed the role of protecting its ideological frontiers and maintaining 'Islamic' identity. Fair claims that Pakistan wants to stop India's growth or keep it chained to conflicts to slow it down.

According to Fair, after losing multiple wars against India and seeing the huge power gap, any other country would have chosen peace but that would mean that Pakistan would have to accept India's dominance while settling down on the Kashmir issue. This is unacceptable to Pakistan as it cannot see India rise and dominate, she explained.