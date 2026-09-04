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Despite threat, Kashmiri Pandits hold grand Janmashtami Shobha Yatra in Srinagar

The colourful procession, featuring tableaux of Lord Krishna and Radha, began at the historic Katleshwar Temple and passed through Habba Kadal, Barbarshah and Regal Lane before culminating at the iconic Lal Chowk.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 10:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
Despite threat, Kashmiri Pandits hold grand Janmashtami Shobha Yatra in Srinagar

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Despite threat, Kashmiri Pandits hold grand Janmashtami Shobha Yatra in Srinagar
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