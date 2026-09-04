/Despite threat, Kashmiri Pandits hold grand Janmashtami Shobha Yatra in Srinagar

Despite recent threats and the lingering shadow of terrorism, Kashmiri Pandits organised a grand Janmashtami Shobha Yatra through the streets of Srinagar, sending a strong message of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence. The colourful procession, featuring tableaux of Lord Krishna and Radha, began at the historic Katleshwar Temple and passed through Habba Kadal, Barbarshah and Regal Lane before culminating at the iconic Lal Chowk.
Kashmiri Pandits who travelled from different parts of the country joined local participants, including men, women and children, for the nearly three-kilometre procession.
Devotional songs and chants filled the streets as large crowds gathered along the route to watch the vibrant procession. At Lal Chowk, the celebrations became particularly energetic, with devotees singing bhajans, dancing and raising religious slogans while praying for lasting peace and brotherhood in the Valley.
One of the most striking features of the event was the participation of members of the Muslim community.
Many Muslims gathered along the route and at Lal Chowk to welcome the tableau, standing alongside the Pandit devotees.
The procession also paused briefly near a mosque close to Samandar Bagh to allow Friday prayers to conclude before the yatra continued. Participants described the moment as a symbol of Kashmir’s traditional ethos of shared public spaces and mutual respect.
Kashmiri Pandit leader Sandeep Mawa said the sight captured the deeper message of the occasion.
“It’s the deeper message of the day. Today is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and it is also Friday, an important day for Muslims. While we were taking out the procession from Habba Kadal, the azaan was being recited from the mosque while we were singing Krishna bhajans. I think this is what God wants for us—to live in communal harmony and stay away from the madness of terrorism,” he said.
“We want to tell those spreading terrorism that Kashmir wants freedom from terrorism. All Kashmiris Pandits, Muslims and Christians want to live freely and happily together,” he added.
Mawa said the Shobha Yatra has been held continuously since 2007, but this year’s celebration carried added significance because of a threat received two weeks earlier.
“We have been taking out this procession continuously since 2007. This year is a little special because we received a threat letter two weeks ago. But despite that, people from every community Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs participated. As you can see, our Muslim brothers are standing right next to us. There is perhaps no better example of brotherhood,” he said.
The participation of people from different communities also brought back memories of the period before the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s, when Hindu festivals were observed across the Valley through public gatherings and participation from people of different communities.
For many who took part in the procession, its successful passage despite the recent threat was a quiet but firm statement that the desire for peaceful coexistence remains stronger than attempts to spread fear and division.
The Janmashtami procession in Srinagar became more than a religious celebration. It offered a public affirmation of Kashmir’s pluralistic spirit, with communities coming together to reclaim the streets through faith, music and shared goodwill.
Despite the threat, the message from the procession was one of peace: Kashmiris want to live together, celebrate together and keep the Valley’s tradition of communal harmony alive.
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