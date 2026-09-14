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Despite ULC threats, Kashmiri Pandits throng Srinagar’s Ganpatyar Temple for Ganesh Chaturthi

The main function was held at the historic Ganpatyar Temple, where thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers and participate in Havan. Large gatherings and religious processions have also been witnessed in Srinagar in recent days, including the Janmashtami Rath Yatra.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Despite ULC threats, Kashmiri Pandits throng Srinagar’s Ganpatyar Temple for Ganesh Chaturthi
Image Credit: Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated in Srinagar

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Despite ULC threats, Kashmiri Pandits throng Srinagar’s Ganpatyar Temple for Ganesh Chaturthi
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