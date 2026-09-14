/Despite ULC threats, Kashmiri Pandits throng Srinagar’s Ganpatyar Temple for Ganesh Chaturthi

Srinagar: Despite recent terror threats allegedly targeting Kashmiri Pandits, devotees gathered in large numbers at the historic Ganpatyar Temple in Srinagar’s Habba Kadal area to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with traditional rituals, puja and Havan. According to reports, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with great enthusiasm at several temples across the Kashmir Valley, with devotees participating in religious and cultural programmes alongside traditional rituals.
The main function was held at the historic Ganpatyar Temple, where thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers and participate in Havan. Large gatherings and religious processions have also been witnessed in Srinagar in recent days, including the Janmashtami Rath Yatra.
The celebrations are part of ongoing efforts in recent years to revive and expand public Ganeshotsav celebrations in the Valley. Similar events were organised at locations including Anantnag, Baramulla and Budgam, with officials making preparations and security arrangements for devotees and participants at the venues.
Bhushan Jalali, a devotee, said Ganesh Chaturthi holds both religious and cultural significance for Kashmiri Hindus and has a special connection with Kashmir’s history.
“Today is Ganesh Chaturthi. For Kashmiris and Hindus alike, whenever we undertake any task or perform any ritual, we begin by worshipping Lord Ganesh. This day holds great significance for us for two reasons: the religious aspect and the specific connection to Kashmir, what we call the land of ‘Rishis’.”
He said Kashmir has several temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and other deities and that the Ganpatyar Temple has historically held a special place in religious journeys.
“Historically, any pilgrimage or undertaking would commence from this very temple. It was the starting point for everything because Lord Ganesh himself is enshrined here, and the deity has a unique history.”
Jalali said the festival was being celebrated with great fervour across Kashmir and the country.
“The ‘Havan’ began last night and is currently underway. A devotee has arrived from Mumbai to offer a silver crown to Lord Ganesh. This gesture demonstrates the immense importance Lord Ganesh holds in the lives of the people.”
The gatherings came despite alleged threats issued by the United Liberation Council (ULC), described as a proxy terror group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
The ULC has reportedly issued multiple threat letters in August and early September targeting Kashmiri Pandits. The letters allegedly targeted Kashmiri Pandit government employees, including those working under the PM’s rehabilitation package.
In some cases, the letters reportedly named individuals and included personal details such as phone numbers, addresses and vehicle information. They allegedly warned employees to quit their jobs and leave Kashmir, while also claiming that they were being monitored even outside the Valley.
The threats have raised security concerns and prompted requests for enhanced protection. Reports have also raised concerns over alleged data leaks.
Despite the threats, devotees said they remained determined to continue with their religious and cultural traditions.
Nana Ji, a devotee, said, “I am well aware of the threats we have received. We, the Kashmiri Pandits, stand firm and face them; we are not the sort to be threatened. These threats are merely the tactics of cowards; if they want to challenge us, let them come out and say it to our faces. What is the point of making anonymous calls or hiding behind numbers?”
He stressed the importance of communal harmony in Kashmir.
“They try to harm our brotherhood; as I have often said, Hindus are incomplete without Muslims, and Kashmiri Pandits are incomplete without Kashmiri Muslims. We are like a bouquet of flowers, do not try to damage this unity. We stand together whether Muslim, Kashmiri Pandit, Sikh, or Christian, shoulder to shoulder.”
He also called for those responsible for issuing the threats to be brought to justice.
“But yes, I do want those who issued these threats to be brought to justice and should be hanged so that no one dares to do such a thing again.”
Mohit Bhan, a Kashmiri Pandit, said a Havan was being organised at the Ganpatyar Temple and that the idol of Lord Ganesha would remain at the temple for seven days.
“We are organising a ‘Havan’ here inside the Ganpatyar Temple. The idol of Lord Ganesha will be installed here and will remain for seven days, during which worship rituals will be performed. On the seventh day, we take it out in a procession for ‘Visarjan’, which takes place in the Jhelum River.”
Bhan said Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were being held at three locations in Kashmir, the Ganpatyar Temple, Vesu in Kulgam in South Kashmir, and Indra Nagar in Srinagar.
He said the celebrations would conclude with the immersion ceremony after seven days.
The community, he said, was also using the occasion to pray for the return of people to their homes and for relief from hardships faced by community members.
“We pray for everyone's return home as soon as possible and for relief from any hardships, whether it be illness, financial struggles, or unemployment facing the community members present here.”
He added:
“Our prayer to Lord Ganesha is that these difficulties are removed from everyone's homes, bringing comfort and the atmosphere of prosperity that has long been the vision for Kashmir.”
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the Valley reflect continued community efforts to preserve religious and cultural traditions in Kashmir despite the recent intimidation attempts and security concerns.
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