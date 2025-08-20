Despite US Sanctions, Russia Offers India Possible 5 Per Cent Oil Discount

Amid continuous US pressure and sanctions, Russia will continue supplying oil to India and has announced a possible 5 per cent discount, Deputy Trade Representative to India Evgeniy Griva said on Wednesday.

During a joint press conference with Roman Babushkin, Griva remarked that despite the pressure on Russia and its economy, there is an increase in cooperation, especially in the financial sphere when it comes to the Rupee-Ruble payments between India and Russia and highlighted that despite the blackmail, the cooperation in the financial sphere is safe.

Evgeniy Griva said, "We see that after such pressure, we see an increase in cooperation, and especially in the financial sphere, for example, because payments in ruble-rupee became safer when you can expect that there would be some blackmailing. So just the trend is that more pressure, more cooperation."

He further stressed that both countries should carry a stable trade growth and have reached levels where it can be predicted that the usual growth in trade would be 10 per cent annually.

"We have really very stable growth in our trade... Now we have reached the level and we can predict that, and focus on the usual growth in trade will be approximately 10 per cent annually. Besides that, we see the tendency that now Indian exports towards Russia are growing bigger and faster", Griva said.