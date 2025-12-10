Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994624https://zeenews.india.com/india/detect-delete-and-deport-home-minister-amit-shah-backs-sir-reiterates-india-not-for-illegal-migrants-2994624.html
NewsIndia‘Detect, Delete And Deport’: Home Minister Amit Shah Backs SIR, Reiterates India Not For Illegal Migrants
LOK SABHA

‘Detect, Delete And Deport’: Home Minister Amit Shah Backs SIR, Reiterates India Not For Illegal Migrants

The Lok Sabha witnessed heated scenes on Wednesday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Opposition during the ongoing debate on election reforms. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Detect, Delete And Deport’: Home Minister Amit Shah Backs SIR, Reiterates India Not For Illegal MigrantsImage: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday backed the Special Intensive Revision of the voters list by the Election Commission of India while reiterating that the NDA government's policy is not to allow illegal migrants to stay in the country. Outlining the government’s approach, Home Minister Shah reaffirmed the principle of “detect, delete, and deport,” making it clear that illegal immigrants would not be normalised or recognised in voter lists.  

He warned that demographic manipulation could not be allowed to divide the nation again. “This country was divided once, and we do not want the new generation to see such division again,” he said. He was replying in the Lok Sabha on election reforms.

The Lok Sabha witnessed heated scenes on Wednesday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Opposition during the ongoing debate on election reforms. HM Shah declared that the central issue was the inclusion of illegal immigrants in electoral rolls, accusing the Opposition of deliberately obstructing Parliament and spreading misinformation as Opposition members walked out.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The main issue is the listing of illegal immigrants. These people are scared; they have fled. They cannot hear the truth. If they cannot listen, then why did they waste Parliament’s time for so many days?” HM Shah asked, as Opposition members staged a walkout.

He accused them of disrupting both the current and monsoon sessions, saying, “Today, when the Home Minister is explaining in detail, these people fled. They will boycott even two hundred times; this is our policy.”

Referring to border concerns, HM Shah highlighted infiltration along the 2,216 km Bangladesh frontier. He issued a sharp warning to the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of shielding illegal immigrants. “If you protect the illegal immigrants with Rahul Gandhi’s ghuspethiya bachao yatra, you will be wiped out, and the BJP will win again,” he declared.

The Home Minister framed the issue as one of national security and democratic integrity. “This is the question of the country’s future. Will you win elections on the basis of illegal immigrants? Bihar has already given a clear mandate to us, and now Bengal will also do the same,” he said.

His speech, punctuated by sharp exchanges and opposition protests, reflected the deepening divide between the NDA and the INDIA bloc over electoral reforms, with illegal immigration emerging as the most contentious flashpoint. (With Agency Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Karnataka High Court
Menstrual Leave Debate Gains Ground As Karnataka HC Fixes Hearing For Jan 2026
Delhi
Why Delhi Is Celebrating Diwali Today; Key Spots To Host Diya Lighting
Chhattisgarh
Who Is Kalpana Verma? Chhattisgarh Businessman Accuses Lady DSP Of ‘Love Trap’
UPPRPR
UPPRPR AI, ASI, Computer Operator Grade A Result 2025 OUT At uppbpb.gov.in
Technology news
Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max Get Massive Discount On THIS Platform
Ladki Bahin Yojana
Debate Turns Stormy In Maharashtra Assembly Amid Row Over Ladki Bahin Yojana
amit shah lok sabha
On SIR Discussion, Amit Shah Reveals Key Reasons Why Govt Opposed Debate
Viral video
Shelter Dog Gets Adopted After Emotional Encounter With Journalist - Video
Ukraine
Ukraine War: Why Trump Pushed For An Election — Can It Help End The Conflict?
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)
Pakistan's Dangerous New Game: Next-Gen Jihadis Being Groomed In Plain Sight