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‘Detrimental for your future’: Jharkhand government warns protesting students ahead of Assembly march

The Jharkhand administration noted that since police verification is a mandatory part of background checks for jobs, any negative record stemming from protest involvement would block future career opportunities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
‘Detrimental for your future’: Jharkhand government warns protesting students ahead of Assembly march
Image Credit: IANS

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‘Detrimental for your future’: Jharkhand government warns protesting students ahead of Assembly march
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