/‘Detrimental for your future’: Jharkhand government warns protesting students ahead of Assembly march

In what is being described as an unprecedented move, the Ranchi district administration has issued a direct and severe warning to students planning a gherao of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The Ranchi Police have cautioned that students participating in the demonstration may jeopardise their academic and professional futures. According to student groups, the administration’s tone marks a sharp departure from standard advisories, explicitly cautioning protesters that involvement in the agitation will lead to problems in securing employment across both government and private sectors. The administration noted that since police verification is a mandatory part of background checks for jobs, any negative record stemming from protest involvement would block future career opportunities.