/‘Detrimental for your future’: Jharkhand government warns protesting students ahead of Assembly march

In what is being described as an unprecedented move, the Ranchi district administration has issued a direct and severe warning to students planning a gherao of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The Ranchi Police have cautioned that students participating in the demonstration may jeopardise their academic and professional futures. According to student groups, the administration’s tone marks a sharp departure from standard advisories, explicitly cautioning protesters that involvement in the agitation will lead to problems in securing employment across both government and private sectors. The administration noted that since police verification is a mandatory part of background checks for jobs, any negative record stemming from protest involvement would block future career opportunities.
In its notification, the Ranchi District Administration said that it received information regarding student organisations planning a gherao of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. “By the powers vested in the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar, Ranchi), Section 163 of the BNS (144 CrPC) has been imposed within a 750-meter radius of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises, including the High Court. Consequently, any form of protest, sit-in, or demonstration in the said area is illegal,” reads the notification.
The Ranchi administration appealed to students to refrain from participating in any aggressive demonstrations, saying such activities not only create law and order problems but can also have a profound impact on their education, future, and career.
“If you are found involved in any violent or illegal activity, legal action will be taken against you. This action can severely affect your academic record and your prospects of securing employment in the future. Currently, most jobs require police verification, and any negative record can become an obstacle in your career path, hindering you from obtaining jobs or contracts not only in government sectors but also in private companies,” the administration warned the protesting students.
It further said that students must prioritise their education, bright future and must adopt peaceful and legal remedies for any problem or grievance. “Aggression offers no solution, nor is it in the interest of you or society. If you have any grievances, express them in a peaceful manner rather than displaying any form of aggression,” it said.
The notice called upon the students to act as architects of the nation and exercise restraint, maintain peace, and focus on goals. “Do not fall prey to any provocations and follow lawful procedures,” reads the notification.
Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the Jharkhand government and the students protesting alleged irregularities in the state's competitive examinations ended inconclusively on Sunday. The government has claimed that most of the agitators' demands have been accepted.
On the other hand, the protesters remained firm on their demand for the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination (JSSC CGL 2024) and a CBI probe into all the irregularities in various government recruitment examinations. To press for their demands and maintain the momentum of their agitation, the protesters have decided to go forward with their previously announced programme of marching to the state Assembly on Monday.
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