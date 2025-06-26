Devastation In Kullu: Eyewitness Shares Terrifying Tale Of Flood Sweeping 3 Men And Homes

New Delhi: A devastating cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has triggered flash floods, sweeping away several people and causing widespread destruction. According to eyewitness Anmol, the sudden deluge washed away three men and four houses in a matter of moments.

"There is a waterfall above the last house. Behind it, a cloud burst happened. Soon, three men and four houses were washed away along with the cloud," Anmol recalled.

#WATCH | Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: On cloudburst, a local resident says, "There is a waterfall above the last house. Behind it, a cloud burst happened. Soon, three men and four houses were washed away along with the cloud. The water pressure then increased significantly. This… pic.twitter.com/p5g6u19awE — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

The flash floods have claimed the lives of two laborers working on a small hydel project near Khanyara, with their bodies recovered by authorities.

A private power project in Siund and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC) project suffered significant damage. "The water pressure then increased significantly. This one-megawatt project is now completely shut down and submerged. This NHPC project is fully shut down and closed," Anmol added.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a team to the affected area, with Inspector Deepak Bisht stating, "Our team arrived at the spot... We are assisting the area, and as we receive the information, we will know more about it (the missing people). One of our teams is deployed in the region."

Banjar MLA Surinder Shauri has urged residents to stay away from rivers and drains, citing the ongoing heavy rainfall.

"Heavy rains have been going on since morning, and I have received several calls that rains have caused damage in Sainj, Tirthan, and Gadsa... I would appeal to the people to stay away from the river and drains and have asked the administration to take quick action as people are in problem," Shauri said.

The SDRF and home guards have also been deployed to aid in the rescue efforts.

(With inputs from ANI)