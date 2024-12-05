'Developed Nations Consumed Carbon Budget, Now They Must Deliver': India’s Fiery Stand At ICJ

India has made a strong case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is currently deliberating on a historic matter to determine global responsibility for climate change. Emphasizing the principle of "climate justice," India argued that it is unjust to expect nations with negligible historical emissions to bear an equal burden in combating climate change.

Speaking on behalf of India, Luther M. Rangreji, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted that developed nations have disproportionately consumed the global carbon budget, making them primarily responsible for the climate crisis. He stated that "developing countries' obligations depend on the fulfillment of two critical aspects: climate finance and climate justice."

India, home to approximately 17.8% of the world's population, has contributed less than 4% of global emissions. Rangreji underscored that there are limits to how much India can burden its citizens while striving to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for one-sixth of humanity.

India reaffirmed its commitment to its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, despite the lack of promised financial and technological support from developed nations. However, it called out the inadequacy of climate finance provided by wealthier nations, describing the recently agreed-upon COP29 package in Baku as "too little and too distant."

Furthermore, India urged developed nations to lead by example by achieving net-zero emissions well before 2050. It asserted that global cooperation on climate change cannot succeed without addressing inequities in responsibility and capacity between nations. As the ICJ deliberates on this precedent-setting case, India's stance amplifies the voice of the Global South, advocating for fairness, accountability, and stronger action from developed nations in addressing the climate crisis.