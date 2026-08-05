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Jharkhand student protest: Fasting activist Devendra Mahto drinks water after personal appeal by Sonam Wangchuk | VIDEO

Fasting Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto sips water following a video call appeal by activist Sonam Wangchuk. Mahto, who is on an indefinite hunger strike over alleged JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities, vowed to continue his fast until the state government addresses aspirants' demands.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest: Fasting activist Devendra Mahto drinks water after personal appeal by Sonam Wangchuk | VIDEO
Image Credit: Ranchi: Devendra Nath Mahto on hunger strike over JPSC row. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Jharkhand student protest: Fasting activist Devendra Mahto drinks water after personal appeal by Sonam Wangchuk | VIDEO
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