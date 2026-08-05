/Jharkhand student protest: Fasting activist Devendra Mahto drinks water after personal appeal by Sonam Wangchuk | VIDEO

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi over alleged recruitment irregularities in state competitive examinations, agreed to drink water following an emotional video interaction with renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Mahto, who launched his fast at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to demand probes into the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exams, had initially given up both food and water. During the video call, Wangchuk appealed to Mahto to maintain minimal hydration while continuing his peaceful 'satyagraha' to safeguard his health for the prolonged agitation.
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Student leader and JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahato ended his indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. https://t.co/PSK27CQw1p pic.twitter.com/4HHyP9Tyob— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026
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