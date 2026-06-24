/Meet Devina Gahlot: Delhi BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot's daughter tops CUET-UG 2026

CUET-UG 2026: Devina Gahlot, the daughter of senior Delhi BJP leader and former minister Kailash Gahlot, has turned out to be the national topper in the CUET-UG 2026, whose results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. The feat further adds yet another feather to the academic cap of the girl who has recently scored an impressive 98% in CBSE Class 12 board exams.
Though Devina is known for maintaining an incredible academic record, she has claimed that becoming the AI Rank 1 was something she never expected.
"When I first saw the result, I kept checking the application number because I could not believe that I had topped in the entire country," Devina was quoted.
A student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Vasant Kunj, Devina has previously earned laurels by becoming the humanities stream topper in her school in the CBSE boards exams this year.
#WATCH | Delhi | On securing AIR 1 in the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) examination 2026, daughter of BJP MLA Kailash Gehlot, Devina Gehlot says, "The exam went very well, but I never thought that I would secure AIR 1...God has been very kind..." pic.twitter.com/RSLSQxSE7u— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026
On being asked about the preparation strategy for the fiercely competitive national-level exam, Devina gave credit to discipline and consistency rather than cramming for long hours each day.
"I studied every subject every day. I never focused only on one thing while leaving everything else. I revised regularly and solved a lot of previous years' question papers," she said.
Initially, the switch from subjective board exams to the competitive nature of CUET was very challenging for Devina. Devina shared that she faced moments of severe self-doubt during the first few months after the boards, trying to figure out the pattern and exam strategy.
"There were some days when I felt I may not be able to do it because I was not familiar with such pressure, which could decide my future," she said, thanking her teachers, school, and family members who encouraged her through the difficult time.
It has been no end to good wishes showered on the Gahlot family ever since the declaration by NTA. "We are all very happy. As parents, we never pushed her. Both our daughters have done very well. I would always ask her whether she was preparing properly, and her answer to me was always, "Dad, it will be done," said the BJP MLA.
Devina's father Kailash Gahlot praised the dedication shown by his daughter and said that the family had provided a completely stress-free environment in the home to her and her sister. He even thanked Devina's mother and the teaching faculty at DPS Vasant Kunj for playing an important role in the education of his daughter.
With a perfect CUET score in her hand, the girl has decided to opt for a Bachelor’s degree in English Honours due to her long-standing interest in the subject since childhood. "A career in journalism is definitely high on my list of options," Devina said.
At the same time, the national topper has not ruled out a future entry into public life. Having observed her father’s political career as an MLA and a Delhi cabinet minister from close quarters, she views politics as a powerful mechanism for social impact.
"Ever since childhood, I have seen how many people have been helped through this profession. I have grown up watching him work for and help others. So there is interest, but let's see where life takes me," she added.
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