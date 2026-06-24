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Meet Devina Gahlot: Delhi BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot's daughter tops CUET-UG 2026

CUET-UG 2026: Devina Gahlot, daughter of senior Delhi BJP leader Kailash Gahlot, has emerged as the national topper in the CUET-UG 2026 results declared by the NTA. The DPS Vasant Kunj alumnus, who also scored 98% in her CBSE Class 12 boards, shares her exact preparation strategy and future plans here.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 10:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
Meet Devina Gahlot: Delhi BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot's daughter tops CUET-UG 2026
Image Credit: Devina Gahlot, the daughter of senior Delhi BJP leader and former minister Kailash Gahlot. (IANS)Source: Bureau

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