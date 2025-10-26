devtal-lake-chamoli-freezes-october-climate-change-warning

In an unusual climatic event, the pristine Devtal Lake, located near Mana village on the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, has completely frozen over in the month of October. The lake, situated at an altitude of 18,000 feet above sea level, is now covered by a sheet of sparkling ice due to unseasonal heavy snowfall and a dramatic drop in temperature.

This phenomenon not just presents a breathtaking natural spectacle but also indicates possible effects of climate change in the Himalayas. The severity of the early cold this year has led to the precipitation of much higher snowfall, covering the entire region.

Temperature Drops To Minus 10 Degrees Celsius

The freezing of Devtal Lake in mid-October is extremely unusual. The temperature in the area has gone as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees celsius F) as per the Meteorological Department, which is significantly lower compared to earlier years.

The heavy snowfall and ongoing severe cold have created a thick layer of ice over the surface of the lake, so strong that adventurous tourists are walking on it and clicking pictures.

Devtal Lake has opened to tourists only in September 2021, having been off-limits since the India-China war.

Religious Significance And Tourism Advisory

Devtal Lake is of profound religious importance in Hindu mythology. It is said that the Pandavas came for the blessing of the gods here during the Mahabharata period, and hence it is known as 'Devtal' (Lake of Gods). Devtal Lake is renowned for having exceptionally clear and transparent water, reflecting magnificently the sky and surrounding peaks during the summer.

Local people and trekkers who have secured the required Inner Line Permit now throng to witness this icy wonder. The road to Devtal has been termed as thrilling, lined by snow-clad mountains and punctuated by biting air and piercing silence.

The district administration has also urged tourists who come to Devtal to take maximum precautions because of the intense cold and slippery surfaces. Tourists are requested to bring warm clothing, necessary medicines, and their Inner Line Permit.

Scientists Attribute Phenomenon To Global Warming

The premature freezing of a high-altitude lake such as Devtal is evidence of the vulnerability of the Himalayan ecosystem. Experts attribute global warming-induced rising regional seasonal variability, resulting in sudden and severe bouts of cold and snowfall. High-altitude lakes such as Devtal are regarded as sensitive indicators of environmental change.

From a tourist point of view, the area is extremely attractive because it is so close to the Badrinath Dham holy site. While getting to the lake during winter is not easy, adventurous travelers who endure the journey return with memories of a lifetime of its wintry splendor, which is already attracting photographers and nature enthusiasts.

